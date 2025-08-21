Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT at $41.08

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.0833.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 1,071.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 54.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

