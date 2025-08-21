Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Target Price at $121.75

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.0833.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $107.0670 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

