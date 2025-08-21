Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) PT at $60.11

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.1111.
TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Desjardins downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. CIBC lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TECK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Teck Resources Price Performance
TECK stock opened at $31.2550 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $54.13.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teck Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0918 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Trading Halts Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.