Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) PT at $60.11

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.1111.

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Desjardins downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. CIBC lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teck Resources Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $437,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,555.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,738,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 56.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,530,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,623 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $97,536,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,322,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK stock opened at $31.2550 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0918 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

