Brokerages Set Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Price Target at $45.54

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.5417.

TOST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $42.5050 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 2.01. Toast has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 9,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $418,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 534,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,043,964.38. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $588,977.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 302,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,883,389.82. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,054 shares of company stock worth $16,803,936. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 173.3% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

