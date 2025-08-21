Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $475.17

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.1739.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $430,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,021,000 after purchasing an additional 688,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,791,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,565,000 after purchasing an additional 442,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 81.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,871,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $516.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $534.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.650-23.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

