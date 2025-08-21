Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,884,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Buckle worth $148,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Shada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,943.68. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $890,114.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,655,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,034,478.08. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Buckle from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Buckle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Buckle Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BKE stock opened at $55.0480 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $57.53.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.28 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 15.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

