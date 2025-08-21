Caleres, Inc. $CAL Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $14.6550 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Caleres had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $614.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

