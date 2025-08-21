Calix, Inc $CALX Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Calix worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,960. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,114,188 shares in the company, valued at $117,126,015.20. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,000. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $56.5740 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. Calix, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.371 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

