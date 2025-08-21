Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,000 shares, adropof35.1% from the July 15th total of 57,000 shares. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 745.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 787,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 694,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,823,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,873,000 after purchasing an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,310,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,257,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,943,000.

NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

