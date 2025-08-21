Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) CEO Stephen Mason Sells 41,575 Shares

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Mason sold 41,575 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Cardinal Health Price Performance
Shares of CAH stock opened at $152.6480 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.54 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.99.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
Cardinal Health Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CAH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Health
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.