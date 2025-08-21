CareDx, Inc. $CDNA Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 60,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 170,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 19,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $385,880.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,182.10. This trade represents a 26.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 308,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,358.68. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,961 shares of company stock worth $1,490,102 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

CDNA stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.22.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

