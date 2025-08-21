CareDx, Inc. $CDNA Stake Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 20,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 771.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $189,000.

CareDx Price Performance

CDNA stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $647.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Insider Activity

In other CareDx news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $202,521.20. Following the sale, the director owned 38,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,125.04. The trade was a 21.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 308,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,358.68. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

