CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

CarMax Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of KMX opened at $57.7690 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CarMax has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

