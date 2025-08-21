Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,665 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.