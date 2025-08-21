Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,316 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. $MQY

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 77.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $10.9150 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

