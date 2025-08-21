Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,485 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Associated Banc were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,182,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after acquiring an additional 362,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,997,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,742,000 after acquiring an additional 933,062 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,597,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,191,000 after buying an additional 1,158,576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $37,662,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,673,000 after buying an additional 558,721 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB opened at $25.3050 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 119.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

