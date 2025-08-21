Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,420 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 678.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,472,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 44,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 33.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 102.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.7050 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 24.07%.LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

