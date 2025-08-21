Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 287 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,581,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5,608.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 38,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.70 million. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

