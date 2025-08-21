Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. $BLFS

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $11,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,207,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,881,929. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,508,831 shares of company stock valued at $35,299,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $24.96 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -207.98 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

