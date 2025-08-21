Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 6,611 Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF $PSCT

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 187,840 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,662,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $45.9090 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0091 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

