Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May $XMAY

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,768 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000.

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA XMAY opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34.

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – May (XMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

