Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Camtek were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Camtek by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Camtek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.10.

Camtek Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.41. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $110.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 28.36%.The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

