Cetera Investment Advisers Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $7,180,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,967 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 511.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,046 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 106,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,639,565 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEVI opened at $20.7570 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 6.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

