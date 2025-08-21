Cetera Investment Advisers Has $262,000 Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,942,000 after buying an additional 4,676,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 740.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,357,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 1,195,624 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,147,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,974,000 after buying an additional 509,704 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,544,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,487,000 after buying an additional 478,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $223,259.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,417.92. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 266.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

