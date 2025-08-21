Cetera Investment Advisers Has $301,000 Holdings in Ternium S.A. $TX

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ternium were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium stock opened at $31.8410 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.62. Ternium had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ternium from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ternium to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

