Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXNM shares. Siebert Williams Shank lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.5350 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.34%. TXNM Energy’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.02%.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

