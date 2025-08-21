Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. $ABEV

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ambev were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ambev by 468.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.1850 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

