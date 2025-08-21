Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. $FOF

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of FOF stock opened at $12.9450 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 805.0%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.