Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $268,000 in Grupo Supervielle S.A. $SUPV

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Supervielle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $9.3460 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $827.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

