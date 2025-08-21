Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Masimo were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,790 shares in the company, valued at $699,244.20. This represents a 167.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $145.65 on Thursday. Masimo Corporation has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

