Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Brady Corporation $BRC

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Brady were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brady by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Brady by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 674,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Brady by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 623,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Brady by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 235,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $77.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRC. Sidoti raised Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

