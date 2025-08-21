Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $TPZ

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $368,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

TPZ stock opened at $20.6210 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.