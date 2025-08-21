Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,387.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

