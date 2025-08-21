Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,895 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. $HIX

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HIX stock opened at $4.3250 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a yield of 1,380.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

