Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 452 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF $ERTH

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $44.93 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.