Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 933 Shares of Wpp Plc $WPP

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in WPP were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WPP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 323.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $26.5150 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wpp Plc has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1,060.0%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

