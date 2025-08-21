Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $277,000 Position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF $TBG

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Get TBG Dividend Focus ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Price Performance

TBG Dividend Focus ETF stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. TBG Dividend Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.55.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Profile

The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation TBG was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TBG Dividend Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBG Dividend Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.