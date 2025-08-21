Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 113.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 83.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.69.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $159.2350 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $230.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -119.73, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.83.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

