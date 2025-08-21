Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,512 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,254,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $26,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Remitly Global by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Remitly Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Hug sold 60,777 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $1,289,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,733,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,231,469.42. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 5,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 186,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,311.46. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,250 shares of company stock worth $2,623,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELY opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.89 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Remitly Global had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.96%.The business had revenue of $411.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

