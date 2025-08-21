Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Park National Co. $PRK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $25,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Park National by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 70,170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 45,219.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 67,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $3,673,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Park National by 149.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

Park National Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PRK opened at $167.07 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $137.97 and a 1-year high of $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.95 and a 200 day moving average of $161.27.

Park National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Park National’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Stories

