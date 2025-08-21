Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,582,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $25,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vestis by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vestis by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vestis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vestis by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 314,390 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,771.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,803,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,387,510.97. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 800,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestis has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $4.8350 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $637.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vestis Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.65 million. Vestis had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. Vestis’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

