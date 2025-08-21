Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $26,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,313 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 140,784 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,243 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9,467.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $62.29 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.