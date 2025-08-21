Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.86 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC $LILAK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,002,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,802 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $24,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 556.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($2.14). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 71.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Read Our Latest Report on LILAK

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.