Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.01 Million Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 583,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $25,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $330,655.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,454.54. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $851,162.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,952.20. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.59.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $171.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

