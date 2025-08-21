Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.20 Million Position in Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,450 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upbound Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,025,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after purchasing an additional 244,746 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Upbound Group by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 153,551 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,922,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Upbound Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 653,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 117,926 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.74. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.64%.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

