Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.59 Million Stake in Acushnet $GOLF

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $26,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet stock opened at $78.1980 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%.The firm had revenue of $720.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.13%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,570,690.68. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $1,040,031.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 191,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,122,326.10. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

