Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $26,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 801.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Stock Down 4.7%

LGI Homes stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.96 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Read Our Latest Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.