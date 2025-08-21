Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,868,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 263,269 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $25,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,177.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,136,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,199 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.0% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,479,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 583,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 546,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 459,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 666,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 454,592 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 366,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,995.10. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Sue Ferguson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $95,102.24. The trade was a 46.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBH opened at $13.1250 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $933.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

