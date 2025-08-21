Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 540,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $27,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $64.5450 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.21. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $70.91.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

