Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $26,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SiTime alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiTime news, EVP Elizabeth A. Howe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,866,592. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total value of $201,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,401,593.84. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,861 shares of company stock worth $5,006,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SITM. UBS Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SiTime

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM stock opened at $221.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 2.20. SiTime Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 32.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiTime

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.